KazMunayGas digs into new prospects with fresh drilling in Mangistau

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas (KMG) has commenced drilling its first exploration well at the Ozen North block in Kazakhstan's Mangistau region. The project follows a complex licensing agreement secured in June 2025, with plans to drill two wells

