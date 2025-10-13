Azerbaijan sees mid-year boost in freight along North-South Route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Cooperation in
transportation, energy, and customs is of great importance within
the framework of Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia trilateral relations,
Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.
Speaking at the trilateral meeting with representatives from the
Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mustafayev
emphasized the strategic significance of the North-South
International Transport Corridor for economic and trade
development.
He noted that in the first nine months of the year, cargo volume
along the corridor increased by 8.3% compared to the same period
last year.
The official added that Azerbaijan, as the only country sharing
land borders with both Iran and Russia, holds a strategic position
in the western section of the corridor. This geographic advantage
enables the country to ensure the corridor’s efficiency and play a
key role in developing regional transportation links.
Mustafayev also highlighted that joint efforts between the three
countries aim to enhance the corridor’s efficiency and transit
capacity. He recalled that the Baku Declaration, signed following
the trilateral meeting in Baku in 2022, set a target to increase
cargo volume along the corridor to 15 million tons, and several
important bilateral agreements have been signed to further develop
the North-South Corridor.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel