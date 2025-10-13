Azerbaijan sees mid-year boost in freight along North-South Route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Cooperation in transportation, energy, and customs is of great importance within the framework of Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia trilateral relations, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the trilateral meeting with representatives from the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mustafayev emphasized the strategic significance of the North-South International Transport Corridor for economic and trade development.

He noted that in the first nine months of the year, cargo volume along the corridor increased by 8.3% compared to the same period last year.