Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 13, Trend reports.
According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 41 currencies increased, while the value of 4 currencies decreased compared to October 12.
The official rate for $1 is 589,121 rials, while one euro is valued at 684,336 rials. On October 12, the euro was priced at 682,157 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on October 13
|
Rial on October 12
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
589,121
|
587,115
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
788,223
|
784,513
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
736,994
|
734,513
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
61,937
|
61,736
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
58,207
|
58,000
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
91,661
|
91,226
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,638
|
6,609
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
160,414
|
159,868
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,917,535
|
1,911,707
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
209,533
|
208,836
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
390,073
|
388,633
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
75,699
|
75,441
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,530,042
|
1,524,824
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
421,363
|
419,212
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
337,084
|
335,969
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
33,666
|
33,540
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,095
|
14,088
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,222
|
7,225
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
161,846
|
161,295
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,948
|
44,812
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
383,645
|
380,135
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
157,099
|
156,564
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,566,811
|
1,561,476
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
454,672
|
452,645
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
483,501
|
481,461
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,479
|
19,413
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
281
|
280
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
414,680
|
412,889
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
108,654
|
108,267
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
82,599
|
82,285
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,804,719
|
1,797,654
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
139,472
|
139,005
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
412,652
|
412,215
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
830,918
|
828,089
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
684,336
|
682,157
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
109,500
|
109,032
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
217,397
|
216,757
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
35,554
|
35,438
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,853
|
8,859
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
173,680
|
173,048
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
346,372
|
345,199
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,010,932
|
1,007,395
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
63,591
|
63,645
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
168,309
|
167,493
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,039
|
3,042
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,079 rials and $1 costs 724,056 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,582 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,967 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth approximately 1.09 -1.12 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.
