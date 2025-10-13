Azerbaijan and Russia weigh prospects of economic cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk met in Baku on October 13, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-Russian economic cooperation in various areas.

The sides noted that in 2024, trade turnover between the two countries increased by more than 10 percent. It was emphasized that this positive trend continues in the current year. Over the past eight months, mutual trade turnover increased by 13.5 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching $3.35 billion.

In addition, it was noted that the volume of traffic along the North-South corridor increased by 8.3 percent in the first nine months of 2025. Of this, 10.4 percent was accounted for by road transport and 2 percent by rail.

Over the first eight months of this year, Azerbaijan's agricultural exports to Russia increased by 15 percent, with fruit and vegetables accounting for 23 percent of this total.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the progress of joint projects in the areas of investment, industry, transport and transit, energy, customs, and other areas.

In the context of strengthening transport links, particular attention was paid to the development of the North-South international transport corridor, and the importance of synchronized implementation of work to expand infrastructure along the corridor and ensure sustainable growth in freight traffic was emphasized.

In the course of the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the effective use of existing cooperation potential, further expansion of bilateral relations, and implementation of new joint initiatives.

Furthermore, the sides noted the importance of the trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia held in Baku and expressed confidence that the negotiations and decisions made would contribute to the further strengthening of cooperation in relevant areas and benefit all three countries and the region as a whole.