Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia set to integrate power grids in trilateral format

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The energy sector promises good prospects in the context of trilateral cooperation, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a trilateral meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that there are currently separate connections between the Azerbaijani power grid and the Iranian and Russian power grids: "These connections allow for the exchange and trade of electricity. The agenda for our cooperation in this area is the project for a trilateral connection between the power grids of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia."