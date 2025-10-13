Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan swap views on cultural partnership development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. ​Views on the development of cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan were exchanged during a meeting of the Turkmen delegation at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture today, the ministry's statement said, Trend reports.

The meeting was held within the framework of the Days of Turkmen Culture being held on October 13-15, organized by the ministry.

In relation to the Days, a substantial cohort of cultural luminaries and artistic virtuosos from the allied nation, spearheaded by the Deputy Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan, Nursahet Shirimov, is undertaking a visit to Azerbaijan.



In a ceremonial address, Minister Adil Karimli extended his felicitations to the attendees in recognition of the Turkmenistan Days of Culture being celebrated in Azerbaijan.

