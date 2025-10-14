Uzbekistan, Georgia identify core co-op areas and future strategies

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 14. Tashkent hosted Uzbek-Georgian interdepartmental political consultations aimed at conducting a detailed review of the entire agenda of bilateral relations, Trend reports.

The delegations were led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bobur Usmanov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Alexander Khvtisiashvili.

During the consultations, the parties reviewed the implementation of agreements reached during previous high-level visits and identified priority areas for cooperation in the near future. Special attention was given to the schedule of upcoming events at various levels.

The sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in deepening practical cooperation in political, trade-economic, transport-logistics, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. They also agreed to take additional measures to expand bilateral trade and implement joint projects in logistics, transport, agriculture, tourism, and education.

The parties emphasized the importance of improving the legal framework governing bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation within international organizations.

Over the past five years, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Georgia has increased 3.5 times, with a remarkable growth of nearly 50 percent recorded in 2024 alone, underscoring the strengthening economic ties between the two countries.