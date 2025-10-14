Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan oil transit via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan set to surge, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The volume of oil transit between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan will increase, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation with Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to Trend, this was announced by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

"In the energy sector, cooperation between SOCAR and KazMunayGas on the transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan is developing successfully. Since 2023, 3.4 million tons of Kazakh oil have been transported to the world market via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline," he said.

According to the minister, the parties are considering the possibility of increasing supplies to 7 million tons per year by 2027, which will be an important step in strengthening the energy partnership and diversifying Kazakhstan's export routes.

Shahbazov stressed that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan intend to continue cooperation on mutually beneficial terms, ensuring stable growth in oil transportation volumes and the development of joint infrastructure in the energy sector.