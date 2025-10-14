Azerbaijan considers Islamabad Declaration testament to brotherly bonds - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ The Islamabad Declaration on the results of the Third Trilateral Meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye covers all aspects of the fraternal relations between the countries, the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the final session of the meeting, Trend reports.

According to her, this document also emphasizes the importance of the joint activities of our parliaments and identifies new opportunities for further expansion of our cooperation.

Gafarova also pointed out that the declaration reflects the countries' common views on regional and global processes.

She also pointed out that the positions of the countries on the steps that need to be taken to achieve peace, security, and progress are the same, and Azerbaijan notes the importance of dialogue, mutual understanding, and collective efforts in this direction.

