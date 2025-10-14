Azerbaijan hands over keys to next group of former IDPs in village of Shushakand (PHOTO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ The next stage of resettlement was carried out in Shushakand village, Khojaly district, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told Trend.

At this stage, 27 families of former IDPs (116 people) were relocated to the village and presented with the keys to the apartments.

Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, Sabuhi Gahramanov, who spoke at the key presentation ceremony, emphasized that ensuring the comfortable living and employment of residents is one of the main priorities of the state and the issue of providing citizens with employment is under the control of relevant state agencies.

To note, 15 families were relocated to Shushakend in the previous stages. Thus, a total of 42 families have settled in the village so far.

