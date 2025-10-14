Azerbaijan’s ASCO triples cargo transportation in Caspian Sea waters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC, part of Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON), has increased cargo transportation in the Caspian Sea more than threefold over the past nine years, Trend reports via ASCO.

After a long hiatus, the company resumed its activities outside the Caspian Sea in October 2014. In the same year, a new stage began with the commissioning of the dry cargo ships Uzeyir Hajibayli and Natavan in international waters.

If in 2015, 183,139 tons of cargo were transported in the Caspian Sea, in 2024, this figure reached 609,742 tons. Thus, the growth was approximately 3.3 times, or 233 percent.

“This growth demonstrates the confident movement of the national shipping industry towards new achievements on the international arena,” the information notes.