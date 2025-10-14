Georgia sees record tourist visits in 3Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Georgia welcomed a record 4.3 million tourist visits in the first three quarters of 2025, marking an all-time high, according to official data, Trend reports.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of foreign tourists increased by 7.9%, foreign visitors by 5.6%, and total international travelers by 5.4%, reaching 6.1 million people.

The third quarter of 2025 also set a new record, with 2 million foreign tourists visiting Georgia—a historical maximum for the period. Year-on-year, the number of foreign tourists rose 9%, foreign visitors 6.8%, and international travelers 6.6%.

The summer months of July, August, and September contributed significantly to this growth. In July, international travelers increased by 5.4%, foreign visitors by 5.8%, and foreign tourists by 8.5% compared to the previous year.

August saw an 8.4% rise in international travelers, 8.7% more foreign visitors, and 11.1% growth in foreign tourists. In September, international travelers grew 5.4%, foreign visitors 5.5%, and foreign tourists 6.8%.