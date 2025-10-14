President Tokayev praises Lukoil's investments in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas domain

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. Lukoil has invested more than $12 billion in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry, producing 94 million tons of oil and 60 billion cubic meters of gas, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the company’s anniversary event, Trend reports via the press service of the president.

The president noted that the company allocated around $300 million for social and charity projects. He emphasized that behind these numbers lie a wealth of new jobs, a treasure trove of advanced technology transfer, and a hefty boost to the socio-economic progress of Kazakhstan’s regions.

Tokayev articulated that, with the strategic involvement of Lukoil, the Future Growth Project at the Tengiz field—recognized as a significant asset within the global oil and gas sector—has reached successful completion.



“Lukoil stands as a preeminent entity within the national landscape, having cultivated a robust reputation since its inception in Kazakhstan in 1995.” The initiatives bolster the economic viability and enhance the amicable relations between Kazakhstan and Russia,” the president stated.

Lukoil initiated its capital deployment in Kazakhstan in 1995, aligning with the Kumkol venture. The enterprise initiated its operations within the nation in that fiscal year and has subsequently evolved into a significant stakeholder in the hydrocarbon sector. Since its inception of capital allocation, Lukoil has sustained its engagement as a pivotal stakeholder in the Kazakh hydrocarbon sector, executing initiatives including Atash, Tyub-Karagan, and Karachaganak.

