Russia set to establish digital attache in Turkmenistan to promote IT solutions

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 14. Russia will establish a “digital attaché” in Ashgabat by the end of 2025 to support the promotion of Russian IT solutions abroad, Trend reports via the information portal of the Russian government.

The plan was discussed during Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko's working visit to Turkmenistan, where he met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Mammetkhan Chakyev and Minister of Communications Khadzhymyrat Khudaygulyev.

Currently, such specialists operate in 19 countries, including China, Argentina, and Indonesia. Grigorenko noted that recent international trips have shown strong foreign demand for Russian IT products, and the “digital attaché” will serve as an effective tool for expanding technological cooperation and strengthening bilateral IT partnerships.