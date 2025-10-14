Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, fell by $0.08, or 0.12 percent, on October 13 from the previous level to $66.28 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.09, or 0.14 percent, to $64.64 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.43, or 0.82 percent, to $51.75 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $0.48, or 0.74 percent, to $64.26 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.