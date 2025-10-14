EDB shines spotlight on Central Asia’s renewable energy powerhouses

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 14. The Bishkek Solar power plant, Kulanak hydroelectric plant, and Karaganda wind farm were highlighted during a seminar on renewable energy development hosted by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Academy from October 1 through 3, 2025, Trend reports via EDB.

The event brought together over 40 specialists from six Central Asian countries to discuss coordinated solutions for the region’s energy transition and balanced energy system development.

Participants shared experiences on financing mechanisms, localizing equipment production, managing electricity demand, and minimizing project risks.

Evgeny Vinokurov, Chief Economist at the EDB, emphasized that the region’s renewable energy potential can be fully realized through coordinated efforts, a balanced energy approach, and the exchange of best practices, noting the Bank’s commitment to supporting these initiatives.