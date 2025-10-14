Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 14

Economy Materials 14 October 2025 10:14 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 14, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 2 currencies dropped compared to October 13.

The official rate for $1 is 583,783 rials, while one euro is valued at 675,683 rials. On October 13, the euro was priced at 684,336 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 14

Rial on October 13

1 US dollar

USD

583,783

589,121

1 British pound

GBP

778,137

788,223

1 Swiss franc

CHF

725,822

736,994

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,435

61,937

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,867

58,207

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,474

91,661

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,585

6,638

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,961

160,414

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,901,879

1,917,535

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,303

209,533

100 Japanese yen

JPY

383,418

390,073

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,040

75,699

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,516,778

1,530,042

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

416,158

421,363

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

334,650

337,084

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,756

33,666

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,964

14,095

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,258

7,222

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

160,380

161,846

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,582

44,948

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

380,560

383,645

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,675

157,099

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,552,614

1,566,811

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

449,490

454,672

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

479,490

483,501

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,291

19,479

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

278

281

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

411,396

414,680

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,421

108,654

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,855

82,599

100 Thai baht

THB

1,795,547

1,804,719

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

138,113

139,472

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

409,319

412,652

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

823,389

830,918

1 euro

EUR

675,683

684,336

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,581

109,500

1 Georgian lari

GEL

215,514

217,397

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,282

35,554

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,842

8,853

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,453

173,680

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

343,402

346,372

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,003,479

1,010,932

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

63,506

63,591

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,973

168,309

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,007

3,039

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 839,377 rials and $1 costs 725,213 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 814,929 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 704,090 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,07 -1,10 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,25-1,28 million rials.

