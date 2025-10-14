Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 14, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 2 currencies dropped compared to October 13.

The official rate for $1 is 583,783 rials, while one euro is valued at 675,683 rials. On October 13, the euro was priced at 684,336 rials.

Currency Rial on October 14 Rial on October 13 1 US dollar USD 583,783 589,121 1 British pound GBP 778,137 788,223 1 Swiss franc CHF 725,822 736,994 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,435 61,937 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,867 58,207 1 Danish krone DKK 90,474 91,661 1 Indian rupee INR 6,585 6,638 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,961 160,414 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,901,879 1,917,535 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,303 209,533 100 Japanese yen JPY 383,418 390,073 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,040 75,699 1 Omani rial OMR 1,516,778 1,530,042 1 Canadian dollar CAD 416,158 421,363 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 334,650 337,084 1 South African rand ZAR 33,756 33,666 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,964 14,095 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,258 7,222 1 Qatari riyal QAR 160,380 161,846 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,582 44,948 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 380,560 383,645 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,675 157,099 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,552,614 1,566,811 1 Singapore dollar SGD 449,490 454,672 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 479,490 483,501 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,291 19,479 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 278 281 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 411,396 414,680 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,421 108,654 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,855 82,599 100 Thai baht THB 1,795,547 1,804,719 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 138,113 139,472 1,000 South Korean won KRW 409,319 412,652 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 823,389 830,918 1 euro EUR 675,683 684,336 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,581 109,500 1 Georgian lari GEL 215,514 217,397 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,282 35,554 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,842 8,853 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,453 173,680 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 343,402 346,372 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,003,479 1,010,932 1 Tajik somoni TJS 63,506 63,591 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,973 168,309 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,007 3,039

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 839,377 rials and $1 costs 725,213 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 814,929 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 704,090 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,07 -1,10 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,25-1,28 million rials.

