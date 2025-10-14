Kazakhstan's move to unicameral parliament aligns with global trends, Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. Kazakhstan’s move to a unicameral Parliament fully aligns with global trends, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the first meeting of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform, Trend reports.

“Large-scale transformations are underway across various sectors in our country. By joining our efforts, we are implementing political and socio-economic reforms. These transformations will continue. We cannot stop at what has already been achieved,” the head of state said.

He emphasized the importance of continuing the strategy of comprehensive state modernization, guided by the concept of a “Strong President – Influential Parliament – Accountable Government,” which will help maintain the relevance of the presidential system.

“Overall, the transition to a unicameral Parliament fully corresponds to international trends. Two-thirds of countries around the world have adopted a similar parliamentary system. It is now necessary to develop common guidelines, reasonable and balanced proposals. For this, we must carefully study and thoroughly consider all viewpoints and ideas,” Tokayev stressed.

The president also highlighted that upcoming steps in parliamentary reform will take into account the opinions of experts, civil society representatives, and political forces in the country.