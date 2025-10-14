Estonia’s FM hailing first phase of Gaza peace plan as giant leap forward

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that the release of hostages held by Hamas for 738 days and the rollout of the first phase of the Gaza peace plan mark a significant step forward in the quest for lasting peace in the Middle East, Trend reports.

“The release of living hostages who were held captive by Hamas for 738 days, along with the implementation of the first phase of the peace plan, is a symbolic and significant step toward enduring peace in the Middle East. I wholeheartedly welcome this development,” said Minister Tsahkna.

The minister tipped his hat to the tireless mediation efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye, which opened the door for the release and rekindled hopes for peace in the region.

Tsahkna emphasized that ensuring unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza is now essential to ease civilian suffering and support regional stabilization.

“The ceasefire must ensure that vital aid reaches those in need and create conditions for long-term recovery,” he added.

The liberation of the captives occurred within the initial phase of the Gaza reconciliation framework, encompassing a cessation of hostilities, the emancipation of detainees, and the augmentation of humanitarian assistance flows into Gaza.



“In a significant paradigm shift, we are witnessing a pivotal juncture that presents a bona fide opportunity to mitigate hostilities and enhance the humanitarian landscape for affected populations,” Tsahkna articulated.

He underscored Estonia's unwavering commitment to endorsing all initiatives aimed at sustaining the ceasefire and propelling progress toward enduring peace.



He deduced that sustainable tranquility and stability for both Israeli and Palestinian entities can solely be realized via a bifurcated sovereign framework.

