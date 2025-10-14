Azerbaijan views relations with Pakistan, Türkiye as solid strategic trio, Parliament Speaker says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. At the Trilateral Summit held in Lachin in May this year, we witnessed that thanks to the determination of our country's leaders – President Ilham Aliyev, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, relations between our brotherly countries have already risen to the level of a trilateral strategic partnership, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the closing session of the Third Trilateral Meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye.

According to her, if you look at the geopolitical map of the world, it is unlikely that there are three other countries with such close relations.

The speaker emphasized that the trilateral relations between Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye are truly strategic in nature.

Sahiba Gafarova noted that mutual support, unity, and solidarity between our countries, whether it be Azerbaijani-Turkish, Azerbaijani-Pakistani, or Turkish-Pakistani relations, are at the highest level. These relations cover virtually all aspects of interstate relations and are becoming stronger and deeper every day.