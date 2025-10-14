Azerbaijan starts setting up exhibits and installations at Victory Museum (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Each section of the museum, symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War and our historic Victory, the exhibits presented here and specially prepared installations, will attract visitors with their uniqueness, meaning, and message.

The revival of our native lands as a result of the Victory, which ended almost 30 years of occupation of Armenia, and the life that was revived on the devastated lands, will be reflected in the museum's installations.

The names of each of the heroes of the Patriotic War, thanks to whom we survived all this, will live on in the Victory Museum, just as they are engraved in our hearts. Currently, the names of our fallen heroes are being engraved in the museum one by one.

The museum, created in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev “On the creation of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum in Baku,” is scheduled to open on the 5th anniversary of our glorious Victory. The Victory Museum is being developed based on a project concept prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.