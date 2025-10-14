Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President Ilham Aliyev approves memorandum on provisions for annual meetings of IsDB Group

Politics Materials 14 October 2025 16:20 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, represented by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Islamic Development Bank Group on the procedure for holding the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in 2026 by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan (host country) has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

According to the law, the Memorandum of Understanding was signed on May 22, 2025, in Algiers.

