Azerbaijan showcases Alat FEZ’s role in shaping modern manufacturing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ) creates great conditions for the establishment of modern manufacturing enterprises in Azerbaijan as a country without direct access to the ocean, Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at the opening ceremony of the 7th Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue on the theme "Investing in education for the sustainable development of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

He noted that increasing the complexity of the economy is of particular importance in Azerbaijan's development strategy.

"What distinguishes economies from each other is their complexity. Complexity is the implementation of product production that reflects a variety of knowledge and skills.

The industrial parks established in Azerbaijan act as special institutions necessary for attracting highly qualified specialists, especially personnel in the non-oil industry.

The Vocational Education School operating within the Sumgayit Industrial Park trains qualified personnel in industrial specialties for enterprises operating in our country," he added.

