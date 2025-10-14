Azerbaijan reveals amount spent on restoring liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. As part of the 'Great Return' program, outlined in Azerbaijan's 2022-2026 Social-Economic Development Strategy, a total of 21.5 billion manat ($12.6 billion) has been spent so far on the restoration of the liberated areas, said Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms (CACER), Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 30th Caspian Construction Week in Baku.

Gasimli noted that under the 'Great Return' program, this figure is expected to reach around 30 billion manat ($17.6 billion) by the end of 2026.

"Resource allocations for 2027-2030 are still under review, but I estimate that 14-15 billion manat (over $8 billion) will be spent during that period," he added.