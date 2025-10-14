Azerbaijan’s industrial parks turn into money-savers for entrepreneurs – official (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Entrepreneurs operating in industrial parks in liberated territories have benefited from various incentives, Elchin Kazimov, press secretary of the Development Agency for Economic Zones (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy, told Trend reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week, Kazimov noted that 232 confirmation documents were issued to residents of the Agdam and "Araz Valley Economic Zone" industrial parks as of October 1, 2025.

Kazimov stressed that these documents enabled entrepreneurs to save nearly 11 million manat ($6.4 million) through VAT and customs exemptions applied in the industrial parks.

"In the first nine months of this year alone, 133 confirmation documents were issued, allowing entrepreneurs to save approximately 4.2 million manat ($2.4 million).

From the date of registration, residents of the industrial parks are fully exempt for 10 years from property, land, and income taxes, as well as VAT and customs duties on imported machinery, technological equipment, and installations intended for production purposes," he added.

