QazaqGaz and South Korea’s Kolon fire up talks on fuel sector co-op

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz, Alibek Zhamauov, met with Vice President of Kolon Corporation, Byung Kweon Moon, and discussed expanding cooperation in compressed natural gas (CNG) infrastructure and promoting cleaner fuel alternatives in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

According to information, QazaqGaz and Kolon Corporation currently operate five CNG refueling stations in Almaty through their joint venture. These stations supply compressed natural gas to around 850 buses daily, helping reduce emissions and supporting sustainable transport in Kazakhstan’s largest city.

In the course of the meeting, the parties explored opportunities to modernize existing stations, jointly implement new infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan, and potentially construct additional CNG stations across the country. This expanded cooperation marks an important step in the development of the CNG market in Kazakhstan and reflects the shared commitment to advancing environmentally friendly energy solutions.

QazaqGaz has been working closely with Kolon Corporation since 2010 through their joint venture LLP AutoGazAlmaty.