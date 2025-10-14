Kazakhstan reports progress on animal feed preparation for winter season
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has harvested 36 million tons of animal feed for the 2025-2026 winter season, exceeding planned targets. According to the officials, the prepared feed volumes are sufficient to maintain livestock and ensure productivity throughout the winter.
