Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan set their sights on expanding tapestry of direct flight connections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are exploring the expansion of direct flight connections between the two countries, Trend reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The issue was discussed during the 21st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan held in Baku.

The parties also highlighted the steady growth of bilateral trade and agreed to continue diversifying trade, developing investment cooperation, supporting joint industrial projects, and promoting proposals for a joint investment fund.

The 21st meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was held in Baku, gathering representatives from government bodies and business circles of both nations. The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauanbayev.

In the aftermath of the deliberations, a comprehensive protocol was executed, delineating 17 domains of synergistic collaboration, encompassing trade, investment, transportation logistics, energy sector initiatives, digital transformation, environmental sustainability, cultural exchange, and youth policy frameworks.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel