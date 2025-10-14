Azerbaijan issues statement on crimes against humanity at UN

Photo: Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. During the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Tale Aliyev, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN, made a statement at a meeting of the Committee on Crimes Against Humanity, Trend reports.

He noted that crimes against humanity are considered among the most serious violations of international law.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan highly appreciates the work of the UN International Law Commission in drafting a convention on the punishment of crimes against humanity. We support the formation of a unified and comprehensive international legal framework in this area," he stated.

In conclusion, Tale Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan remains committed to these efforts and will continue to contribute to the protection of human rights and the development of international humanitarian law.