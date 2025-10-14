Plane en route to Singapore makes emergency landing in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. On October 14, 2025, the captain of an Airbus A350 aircraft operated by Singapore Airlines and flying the Manchester–Singapore en route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports.

The reason for the request was a sudden health issue experienced by one of the passengers on board.

The aircraft successfully landed at Baku Airport at 19:45 local time.

The passenger was immediately provided with first aid by the airport’s medical team. After an assessment of their condition, the individual was transferred to a specialized medical facility for further treatment.

It should be noted that all relevant airport services acted promptly and in full coordination during the incident. As one of the most modern and safest aviation hubs in the region, Heydar Aliyev International Airport maintains a high level of readiness to respond to any emergency situation and prioritizes passenger safety as a core principle of its operations.