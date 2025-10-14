Azerbaijan tightens energy efficiency standards in nation's liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. We do not want to encounter a single private house below category C in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, said Javid Abdullayev, director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources (SARES) under the Ministry of Energy, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week, Abdullayev stated that all residential settlements being built in the liberated areas, whether individual houses or administrative residential buildings, must strictly meet energy efficiency standards.

“Energy efficiency categories are applied in Europe as A, B, C, D, and E. This classification has been adopted by the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. It has been clearly stipulated that houses below category C will no longer be commissioned. We do not want to encounter a single private house below category C in the liberated territories,” he said.

