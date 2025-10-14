Black Sea trade set to accelerate with TIR integration and digitalisation - IRU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The International Road Transport Union (IRU) emphasized the importance of expanding the TIR system and implementing digital solutions to simplify and accelerate regional trade at the 46th General Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Regional Road Transport Association (BSEC-URTA), Trend reports citing IRU.

IRU Secretary General Umberto de Pretto noted that TIR and digitalization can turn the region’s transport corridors into powerful engines of trade and prosperity. He highlighted that connectivity goes beyond infrastructure, encompassing trust, cooperation, and streamlined procedures.

Special attention was given to the development of the Middle Corridor, linking Asia and Europe through the Caucasus. The TIR system already ensures greater predictability, safety, and reduced transport costs, though challenges remain with long border waits and complex customs requirements.

IRU also pointed to Iraq’s growing role as a transit hub between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Turkey, and Europe. The new “Development Road” project and use of TIR have significantly reduced delivery times, with cargo transport from Romania to Jordan taking only five days instead of eight weeks by sea.

In alignment with de Pretto's assertions, synergistic partnerships between public entities and the private sector, the proliferation of innovative digital solutions, and the strategic development of new logistical corridors are poised to transform the Black Sea region into a pivotal nexus of global commerce, thereby catalyzing job creation and amplifying economic prospects.

