Uzbekistan, EBRD discuss expansion of co-op in infrastructure and green economy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 14. Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso to discuss the implementation of major infrastructure projects and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

“Thanks to the policy of openness and the large-scale reforms initiated by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to improve the country’s well-being, mutually beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EBRD has reached a qualitatively new level. Particular attention should be paid to the major infrastructure projects in the fields of irrigation and the green economy, which are being implemented with the Bank’s support,” Mirziyoyeva said.

“We highly appreciate the EBRD’s support for the Women in Business and Youth in Business programs, which are transforming the lives of many women and young people in our country. We also value the high level of cooperation in implementing projects in Karakalpakstan aimed at promoting sustainable development in the region,” she added.

During the meeting, both sides expressed a shared view that, thanks to the joint good-neighborly efforts of the Central Asian countries, an atmosphere of trust and cooperation has been established in the region.

“I am confident that our partnership with the EBRD will continue to contribute to the prosperity of Uzbekistan and the entire region,” Mirziyoyeva emphasized.

As of August 31, 2025, the bank’s portfolio in Uzbekistan reached an impressive 2.8 billion euro, with 100 active projects underway. A significant 77 percent (2.2 billion euro) of this portfolio is dedicated to sustainable infrastructure initiatives. Additionally, 15 percent (427 million euro) is allocated to financial institutions, while the corporate sector accounts for 8 percent (224 million euro) of the portfolio.