Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia set to implement joint projects in energy and agriculture

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 14. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, at the Dushanbe-Invest-2025 International Investment Forum and discussed expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, including joint projects in energy and agriculture, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the activities of the Saudi Fund for Development in Tajikistan and emphasized the need to enhance bilateral cooperation mechanisms. They also noted opportunities for Saudi investment in the light and textile industries, pharmaceuticals, construction materials production, mineral processing, and energy.

The launch of Dushanbe–Jeddah–Dushanbe flights was highlighted as an example of successful cooperation. Further discussions covered other issues of mutual interest.