Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Araz Valley Industrial Parks attract new resident companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. New resident companies have recently been registered in the Aghdam Industrial Park and the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, the Press Secretary of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy, Elchin Kazimov, told Trend reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week, Kazimov noted that a new resident will implement a project for the production of refrigeration equipment on a 2.5-hectare site.

“The enterprise will produce more than 3,680 units of refrigeration equipment annually in five types, with a total investment value of 8 million manats,” he said.

He added that a newly registered resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park will launch a furniture production project, which will cover the manufacturing of various types of furniture, soft panels, and metal accessories. The plant’s annual production capacity will reach 4,000 units of furniture, with an investment value of 6 million manat ($3.5 million).

Kazimov emphasized that around 100 permanent jobs will be created in total across the two new enterprises.

“In addition, more than 10 project proposals have been submitted to the Economic Zones Development Agency by entrepreneurs seeking residency in these two industrial parks. These projects mainly specialize in the production of construction materials, furniture, textiles, household goods, and other goods,” he added.

