Iran set to launch passenger trains to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan - official
Iran is planning to launch new international passenger train routes to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and CIS countries, with services to Turkmenistan and Nakhchivan city being prioritized.
