Azerbaijani and Turkish parliament speakers visit Pakistan's Lahore (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, and her Turkish counterpart, Numan Kurtulmuş, who were on a visit to Pakistan to participate in the trilateral meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye, visited Lahore today, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, led by Gafarova, was welcomed by the Chairman of the Punjab Provincial Assembly of Pakistan, Malik Ahmad Khan, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, and other officials at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

As part of the visit, the delegations led by Gafarova and Kurtulmuş first visited the tomb of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the spiritual founder of Pakistan, a public and political figure, a philosopher, and a poet, in Lahore.

The speakers, who laid a wreath in front of the mausoleum, signed a memorial book.

Afterwards, the guests visited the Badshahi Mosque, where they witnessed the grandeur of Pakistan's historical past and religious heritage.

The delegations then visited the Punjab Provincial Assembly and viewed the assembly's administrative building and the facilities provided there.

