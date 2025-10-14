Uzbekistan’s Fergana Refinery taps into global expertise with HSB Solomon Associates

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 14. At the Fergana Oil Refinery, Ivan Tomashevsky of HSB Solomon Associates met with refinery representatives to discuss strategic cooperation, including benchmarking, advanced technologies, and operational efficiency improvements, Trend reports via Saneg.

During the discussions, the parties explored the refinery’s participation in the company’s international benchmarking studies, the adoption of advanced production and digital technologies, knowledge-sharing with leading global industry players, and comprehensive approaches to enhancing operational efficiency. Representatives from HSB Solomon Associates highlighted the Fergana refinery’s significant potential and expressed interest in establishing a long-term partnership.

“Partnerships with leading international experts such as HSB Solomon Associates provide the Fergana Oil Refinery with unique opportunities to implement advanced technologies, increase operational efficiency, and strengthen its competitive position both regionally and globally,” emphasized Saneg CEO Tulkin Yusupov.

HSB Solomon Associates is a global leader in benchmarking and operational performance analysis for refineries, having conducted studies at over 320 oil refining facilities worldwide. The company collaborates closely with major international industry players, including Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, and ExxonMobil, participating in joint research and projects aimed at process optimization, technology adoption, and productivity enhancement.