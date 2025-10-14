Iran’s Saipa hits bump in passenger car production

Iran’s Saipa Automobile Company saw its passenger car production fall by 35.6% in the first half of 2025. The company produced 109,619 cars compared to 170,417 in the same period last year. Overall, Iran’s three main automakers reported a 12% drop in vehicle production during this time.

