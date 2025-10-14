Iran’s Saipa hits bump in passenger car production
Iran’s Saipa Automobile Company saw its passenger car production fall by 35.6% in the first half of 2025. The company produced 109,619 cars compared to 170,417 in the same period last year. Overall, Iran’s three main automakers reported a 12% drop in vehicle production during this time.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy