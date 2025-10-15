Azerbaijan’s livestock sector picks up steam in 9M2025
Azerbaijan’s agricultural output reached 11.36 billion manat ($6.68 billion) in early 2025. Livestock production grew by 1.1 percent, while crop output fell by 0.7 percent. The country has 6.76 million sheep and goats and produced 56,400 tons of poultry meat.
