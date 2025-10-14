Georgia, Serbia move toward signing free trade agreement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Botchorishvili held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Serbia, Tatjana Panajotović Cvetković, Trend reports.

The sides discussed the existing traditional and friendly relations, welcomed the growing dynamics of bilateral cooperation, and noted the recent high-level meetings held between the two countries.

The launch of direct flights between Tbilisi and Belgrade was assessed as an important step forward, as it has contributed to strengthening business ties and people-to-people relations, increasing passenger flows, and developing new tourist destinations.

During the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Special emphasis was placed on the readiness of both Georgia and Serbia to sign a Free Trade Agreement and the importance of the steps already taken in this direction.

The sides also welcomed the upcoming session of the Georgia–Serbia Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission, which will take place in Belgrade in November this year.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening cooperation between business communities and the importance of taking further steps in this regard.

Both sides reaffirmed their support for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the meeting, the Ambassador presented the Minister with a commemorative postage stamp issued to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Georgia and Serbia.