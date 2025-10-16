Uzbekistan and Japan Bank explore new horizons for joint initiatives

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Hiroki Sekine, Head of the Global Infrastructure and Environment Finance Group at the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The parties explored ways to expand investment and financial collaboration across key sectors of the Uzbek economy. Discussions included potential joint initiatives in developing IT infrastructure, modernizing air navigation systems, supplying ambulances, constructing multi-specialty medical facilities, and providing credit lines for commercial banks.

JBIC continues to be a reliable strategic partner of Uzbekistan in implementing the “New Uzbekistan” reform programs. Since 1995, the Bank has financed projects totaling over $3.7 billion in petrochemicals, energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, and the textile industry.