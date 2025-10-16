IMF sees gradual improvement in Kyrgyzstan's external balance
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slightly adjusted its outlook for Kyrgyzstan’s current account balance.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy