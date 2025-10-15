Iran sheds light on volume of funds allocated for solar panel purchases
Since March 21, 2025, over $823 million has been allocated for solar panel imports to Iran, backed by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI). Another $173 million will be added soon. The CBI says the entire banking system supports solar power development nationwide.
