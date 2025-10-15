Uzbekistan Airways discloses its new Boeing fleet strategy (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Striking a deal with Boeing for 14 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, along with an option for 8 more, has turned into a strategic play that’s set to pave the way for the airline fleet's future growth, Shukhrat Shavkatovich Yadgarov, Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan Airways for Commerce and Tourism, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

He noted that at this juncture, it is overly anticipatory to engage in discourse regarding particular trajectories and aeronautical timetables extending to 2031. Decisions on expanding the route network are made gradually, taking into account market analysis, passenger traffic dynamics, international agreements, and infrastructure development.

“In the short term, our priority remains the systematic integration of new aircraft into the existing network and improving service quality on current routes. As the aircraft are put into operation and new opportunities arise, decisions on expanding the route network will be made,” the deputy chairman stated.

He also added that growing the fleet of long-haul Boeing 787-9s will open up a world of strategic opportunities for Uzbekistan Airways, paving the way for both passenger and cargo transportation to soar to new heights.

“The Boeing 787-9 has optimal characteristics for transporting cargo in the lower deck, which will significantly increase shipment volumes on long-haul routes. This is especially important for destinations in Europe, North America, and East Asia, where there is high demand for transporting pharmaceuticals, perishable goods, industrial components, and e-commerce products. Expanding the fleet will allow Uzbekistan Airways to offer more competitive transit solutions for international shippers, strengthening the country’s position as a logistics hub,” Yadgarov said.

He also articulated that this category of aerial vehicles facilitates avenues for enhancing synergies with international aviation entities, expedited logistics providers, and transnational freight coalitions. This could cover agreements on working hand in hand for route operations and expanding the agency network across the globe.

Uzbekistan Airways posits that augmenting cargo capacity will catalyze enhanced opportunities for Uzbek exporters, particularly within the textile and agricultural sectors, thereby facilitating the expansion of national export metrics and fortifying international economic linkages.

Uzbekistan Airways serves as the national airline of Uzbekistan, with its base of operations in Tashkent. The airline commenced operations on 28 January 1992, subsequently assuming control of the Uzbekistan segment of Russia's Aeroflot on 31 May 1992. Since its inception, Uzbekistan Airways has strategically directed its passenger operations towards Western Europe and various global destinations. The preponderance of transnational air travel is channeled through Tashkent, although there exists a spectrum of international connectivity to a multitude of other urban centers within Uzbekistan.