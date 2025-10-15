Uzbekistan, Japan Bank for Int'l Co-op discuss expansion of investment and PPP projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 15. Representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan held a meeting with a delegation from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), headed by Hiroki Sekine, Managing Executive Officer and Global Head of the Infrastructure and Environment Finance Group, to discuss the expansion of financial and investment cooperation, Trend reports.

The JBIC delegation also included Ken Imai, Head of the Bank’s Representative Office for CIS countries, Takayuki Sato, Resident Executive Officer, and other officials. The Uzbek side was represented by Abduqodir Yakubov, Deputy Director of the Department for PPP Projects Implementation, Shokhzod Islamov, Head of the Green Economy Transition and Development Coordination Department, and other senior representatives of the Ministry.

During the talks, the parties reviewed ongoing projects supported by JBIC and exchanged views on launching new joint initiatives to accelerate the development of key sectors of Uzbekistan’s economy, including infrastructure modernization, renewable energy, and industrial innovation. The Japanese side expressed strong interest in participating in the implementation of PPP projects and in expanding cooperation in areas aligned with Uzbekistan’s sustainable growth strategy.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen partnership ties and advance joint strategic initiatives contributing to Uzbekistan’s long-term economic growth and green transition.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) is a leading state-owned financial institution operating under the Government of Japan. It provides financing for projects around the world — in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and natural resources — through loans, guarantees, and equity participation, aiming to promote Japan’s and the global economy’s sustainable development.