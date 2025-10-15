Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
TURKPA's new SecGen urges turning new pages for brotherly nations

Politics Materials 15 October 2025 10:39 (UTC +04:00)
TURKPA’s new SecGen urges turning new pages for brotherly nations

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15.​ As TURKPA, it's essential to open new pages for brotherly countries, Ramil Hasan said at the official ceremony of assuming the TURKPA Secretary General powers, Trend reports.

" It's our moral duty to do our utmost to develop TURKPA, the parliamentary leg of the historic mission carried out by the leaders of Turkic states," he emphasized.

"The heads of state have made great efforts for brotherhood. The Organization of Turkic States is no longer a regional, but a global actor," he added.

