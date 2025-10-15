Belarus highlights steady growth in joint ventures with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15.​ The number of joint ventures between Azerbaijan and Belarus is constantly growing, which indicates the high stability of mutual flows of goods and services, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus, Dmitry Pinevich told the media on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, joint industrial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus contributes to the development of mutual supplies, strengthening trade ties, and reducing logistics costs.

"Our main goal is to supply goods to the Belarusian market and, conversely, to the Azerbaijani market, but this is a crucial component because our markets are highly competitive, especially the Azerbaijani ones. There is no shortage of goods. Our goal is joint industrial cooperation," the diplomat emphasized.

The ambassador pointed out that industrial cooperation facilitates the creation of joint ventures, which are the result of profound structural changes in the industrial sector and strengthen the potential of both sides.

"This allows us to more sustainably maintain our presence in the market under the Made in Azerbaijan brand, just as in Belarus, the Made in Belarus brand is associated with quality," he added.

Speaking about the existing difficulties, Pinevich underlined that the distance between the two countries - approximately 2,800 kilometers - remains the main logistical challenge; however, the political situation doesn't negatively impact economic cooperation.

"Joint production is one of the tools for reducing logistics costs. Not only is the business structure present here, but also a representative office of the Great Stone Industrial Park. This is one example of how we can optimize logistics," the ambassador noted.

He also emphasized the significant potential for cooperation in IT, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals, where logistics plays a lesser role.

"Azerbaijan's IT sector is one of the most advanced in the region, and we see great prospects for technological cooperation," said Pinevich.

The diplomat stressed that developing direct business contacts and holding B2B meetings are key tools for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel