Belarus, Azerbaijan poised for new co-op in flourishing Karabakh, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Belarus considers Azerbaijan a strategic partner in the field of industrial cooperation, joint production, and business experience exchange, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Dmitry Pinevich, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the Azerbaijan-Belarus Business Forum in Baku.

According to him, a solid foundation for the further development of economic ties has been formed between Belarus and Azerbaijan. The diplomat paid special attention to industrial cooperation, which he called a key area of cooperation between the two countries.

"We see enormous opportunities for the implementation of joint projects, especially in the field of industrial production and infrastructure construction. Belarus is an export-oriented country, and half of our GDP is generated by foreign markets. Therefore, we are interested in systematic work with Azerbaijani businesses, the private sector, and state support structures," the ambassador noted.

He also emphasized the importance of state funds and mechanisms for supporting entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, which allow the state to participate in the capital of enterprises up to 30 percent with the possibility of exiting after 5–7 years.

The diplomat also focused on large-scale infrastructure projects being implemented in Karabakh. According to him, the development of the region has become a symbol of Azerbaijan's strategic approach to the restoration of territories.

“I have been to Karabakh more than 20 times and can note how rapidly the region is changing. Cities are being revived, new jobs and social infrastructure are being created. This opens up new prospects for joint Belarusian-Azerbaijani initiatives,” Dmitry Pinevich stated.

The ambassador expressed confidence that the “Made in Belarus” and “Made in Azerbaijan” brands are becoming symbols of quality, strengthening consumer confidence and contributing to the growth of mutual trade.