Azerbaijan and Belarus set stage for new joint venture projects - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15.​ Joint Belarusian-Azerbaijani projects in industry, agriculture, and construction are actively developing in Azerbaijan, strengthening economic cooperation between the countries, Deputy Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan-AZPROMO, Tural Hajili said at the Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, an agreement on the joint production and sale of elevators in Azerbaijan was signed last October.

"The first stage this year is planned to assemble 200 elevators. Business forum participants were able to learn about the joint venture at the Baku Build exhibition, where they had their own stand," he announced.

According to Hajili, agriculture remains an important area of ​​cooperation: the working group is promoting projects to increase mutual supplies of agricultural products and attract investment in the agricultural sector, including seed production, livestock farming, and veterinary medicine.

"Large-scale projects are being implemented in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, and Karabakh has been declared a green energy zone. Particular attention is being paid to renewable energy sources," he said.

He pointed out that tax incentives are in place to enhance investment attractiveness: residents are exempt from income, property, land, and simplified taxation for 10 years.

Hajili noted that the region boasts the Agdam Industrial Park, a modern infrastructure funded by the state, which reduces entry barriers and accelerates project implementation.

Active joint efforts on exports were also noted, contributing to the further strengthening of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

